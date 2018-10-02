Tucson man facing murder in child abuse case

The Tucson Police Department said George William Robinson, 42, is facing a murder charge after a young child he was watching died.
By Tucson News Now | October 2, 2018 at 3:11 PM MST - Updated October 2 at 3:11 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of young child, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said George William Robinson was arrested Friday, Sept. 28 after a 2-year-old child was found unresponsive at a home in the 7500 block of East Marc Place.

The TPD said Robinson, a family friend, was watching the child when it happened.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and Robinson, 42, was initially arrested on a charge of child abuse.

The charge was upgraded to murder after the child died Monday, Oct. 1. He is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

