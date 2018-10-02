Tucson man facing murder in child abuse case

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of young child, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said George William Robinson was arrested Friday, Sept. 28 after a 2-year-old child was found unresponsive at a home in the 7500 block of East Marc Place.
The TPD said Robinson, a family friend, was watching the child when it happened.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and Robinson, 42, was initially arrested on a charge of child abuse.
The charge was upgraded to murder after the child died Monday, Oct. 1. He is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
