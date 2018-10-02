Untested captains

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Chase Jeter stands 6-feet-10-inches, hails from Las Vegas and has a low, loud voice he likes to use to command a room. Justin Coleman is a foot shorter at 5-10. Birmingham, Alabama is his hometown and he’ll speak up if he has to but would rather quietly go about his business the right way and have others follow behind.
So while there’s plenty of differences between the Arizona big man and the point guard, there is one thing that will link them together for the rest of their lives. Forever, they will be able to say they were the two captains on the 2018-19 Arizona men’s basketball team.
It’s an even higher honor for both players when you consider that neither has played a game for Arizona yet.
Jeter transferred to Arizona from Duke after the 2016-17 season and sat out last season, per NCAA transfer rules.
Coleman graduated from Samford University last year, before transferring to Arizona for his final season of eligibility.
Your first chance to see Jeter and Coleman in action will be at the Red-Blue Game in McKale Center on October 14.
