WATCH: Armed suspect spotted lurking around Tucson home

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - When Ricky Wascher was searching for a neighborhood three years ago, he noticed homes near Golf Links Road and Pantano Road had redeeming qualities.
The area was safe and quite, qualities that helped him make his decision.
“We noticed that everybody kind of kept to themselves,” he said of the neighborhood.
But lately, that has all changed.
Wascher said he purchased a new security camera system after hearing stories about unwanted strangers lurking around and breaking into cars.
What his camera caught at 3 a.m. Sept. 20 left him in awe.
“It made me angry, terrified," Wascher said. "I don’t think I’ve ever felt more vulnerable in my life.”
A suspect in a white hooded jacket can be seen snooping around Wascher’s porch. The suspect walked up to the front door before darting away after Wascher’s motion-detector light came on.
A closer look at the video reveals the suspect has what appears to be a gun tucked into his waistband.
“I kept on thinking, "who is this?' What’s he doing on my porch at three in the morning?” Wascher asked.
Wascher said two of his neighbors spotted the same suspect and caught him on security cameras at their homes too.
“I want this guy to be caught,” he said. “I’m not going to rest until he’s caught."
The Tucson Police Department confirmed Wascher filed a report and the suspect is till outstanding.
Wascher said when the TPD catches the intruder, he will press charges. He said he hopes others can help police figure out who the suspect is.
If you have any information, you can contacted the TPD HERE.
Until then, nobody is keeping to themselves in Wascher’s neighborhood.
“I think it really brought us a lot closer together so we’re more vigilant,” he said. “We’re watching out for each other. I think people need to build that sense of community and take care of each other.”
