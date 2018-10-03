Convicted felons in Arizona have tough time getting voting rights back

“A conviction for a felony suspends the rights of the person to vote unless they have been restored to civil rights. First-time offenders have rights restored upon completion of probation and payment of any fine or restitution. A person who has been convicted of two or more felonies may have civil rights restored by the judge who discharges him at the end of the term of probation or by applying to the court for restoration of rights."

(A.R.S. § 13-904 and 13-905)