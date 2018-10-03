Remnants of Rosa deliver what plant nursery missed this monsoon season

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - If doing what you love means you’ll never work a day in your life, Jon Weeks figures he hasn’t worked since the 1980s.
A former professor at the University of Arizona, Weeks loves growing, breeding and cataloging all the varieties of plants that he’s cared for at Landscape Cacti southwest of Tucson.
"I just keep working and I love it," he said. "I love it."
Weeks lovingly describes each plant he passes, walking around the nursery Tuesday afternoon. He jokes that he can remember the names of his children and each plant on his property.
This year's monsoon storms seemed to have miss the business on Bopp Road. His gauges barely collected an inch of rain from June through September. Then the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa hit on October 1.
"When it rained yesterday, I got 1.4 inches...which is fabulous," said Weeks.
The minimal rain prior to Rosa's arrival caused Weeks to spend more than $400 on his last water bill. He figures the next one will drop back to $8 - $15.
"I love it when it rains," he said with a smile.
Weeks works alone, so even a rainy day doesn’t mean it’s a day off. He cleans seeds, takes notes and manages paperwork for his regular customers across the country.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.