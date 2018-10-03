A stretch of quiet weather expected before big changes this weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tropical Storm Rosa made landfall Monday, bringing plenty of rain to southern Arizona. Some parts of our area received more than an 1.5 inches of rain while others spots only got a drop or two.
The good news is everyone will get plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures until at least Sunday, when we expect it to rain again.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day on Sunday. We do that anytime we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.
Don’t forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free HERE.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the mid 80s. 10 percent chance for rain.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in mid to upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 60 percent chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.