Sun Tran rolls out accordion bus capable of hauling 70 passengers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sun Tran unveiled the newest edition of its fleet on Tuesday, an articulated bus that can carry 70 passengers.
The 60-foot vehicle, known as an accordion bus, starts taking passengers Wednesday, Oct. 3 and will serve Route 18 (South Sixth Avenue).
Sun Tran said its normal buses are only 40-feet long and can carry 34 passengers.
Sun Tran, which got the bus from Valley Metro in Phoenix, started testing the new ride in June to find out which route would work the best.
The company said Route 18 was selected because it is one of its most busiest routes, averaging 40.5 passengers per hour.
