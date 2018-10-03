Texas Canyon lane closure scheduled

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Highway officials are warning drivers to plan for a lane closure in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Texas Canyon on Friday, Oct. 5.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary for work on a sign installation near the Texas Canyon rest area.
The right lane is scheduled to be losed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. All traffic must merge to the left lane.
Vehicles will be limited to 16-feet wide.
Drivers are asked to slow down and proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
