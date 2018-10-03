TUSD’s HEART Program provides help to homeless students

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the average student homework, making sure you pack your lunch, and when recess is are typically the main concerns while at school.
In Tucson Unified though, the concerns for some students at school are on much larger scale issues, like where they’ll be sleeping or how they’re going to get their next meal. Those students are the homeless students in the district.
In the 2017-2018 school year 2,260 students in TUSD were considered homeless. As of right now, this year 875 are considered homeless.
“It’s a problem here in Tucson,” Alma Iniguez, the director of family resource centers in the district, said of homelessness among kids in TUSD.
The district determines if a student is considered homeless through an application that all Tucson Unified families are given at the start of each school year. Based on the information from that application, TUSD is able to determine if a student is considered homeless by seeing if their situation falls into one of three categories: The first - if they’re temporarily homelessness due to a hardship, the second - if they’re housing is considered inadequate or substandard, and the third - if the student is not in the custody of a parent or a guardian.
"We’re trying to really get away from those barriers and try to help these students so they can be successful,” Iniguez said.
If the student falls into one of those categories, they qualify for what’s called the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act, which the district has re-branded to be called the HEART Program (Homeless Education And Resource Team).
The HEART Program gives free uniforms, free clothes, and free breakfast and lunch at school to district students who qualify. Along with that, the district can provide free transportation to students’ school of origin (the TUSD school they started at), can pay for high schoolers' summer school, and pay for graduates' caps and gowns.
"What we are able to do is purchase shoes, backpacks, school supplies and everything that these students need so that we have them in a centralized location. And whenever a student needs any of that they are able to access these items,” Iniguez said of what the HEART program is able to do with their Title I funding through McKinney-Vento that goes to helping homeless students.
Iniguez said there are lot of factors that cause students and their families or guardians to end up in a situation that qualifies them into the HEART program. A few common factors include when parents lose their jobs or when families are constantly moving. She says in many instances that causes families to double up and live with each other, making their living situation substandard. One other common form of homelessness in the district is students living entirely on their own in high school.
All of that coupled together makes it tough for the students to focus solely on being students because so many of them have to place their focus on where they’re getting their next meal or their school uniforms, instead of homework and going to class.
Iniguez said that is where the HEART program comes in.
“Sometimes schools will call home and say, ‘You have three kids here at the school and they haven’t shown up. What is the issue?' And a lot of times the parents will say, ‘The kids don’t have shoes. They don’t have the backpack, they don’t have a uniform so that’s why I haven’t sent them.'”
At the five family resource centers within TUSD, students who qualify for the HEART program can get help for their needs. Specifically at the Duffy Family Resource Center, students can get free school uniforms, free sanitation kits that include detergent to help those who are going from couch to couch, free school supplies and more.
"There’s so many factors so we’re trying to help them to be encouraged, to stay in school, and have those basic needs,” Iniguez said.
If you want to help these students you're able to do so by donating any gently used clothing or shoes you have at the Duffy Family Resource Center.
