TUSD’s HEART Program provides help to homeless students

The district determines if a student is considered homeless through an application that all Tucson Unified families are given at the start of each school year. Based on the information from that application, TUSD is able to determine if a student is considered homeless by seeing if their situation falls into one of three categories: The first - if they’re temporarily homelessness due to a hardship, the second - if they’re housing is considered inadequate or substandard, and the third - if the student is not in the custody of a parent or a guardian.