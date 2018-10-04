APP EXTRA: Little Free Libraries pop up around Old Pueblo, make for safer community

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Many of us check out a book to read when we want to escape from reality.
But some Tucsonans are using them to check in to the real world and getting to know those around them who make up their community.
Every morning, the Keiths and their children, Love and Roreich, wander around the Garden District in midtown.
The kids zoom down the street in a small battery-operated car, zooming around with a need for speed.
One little house, though, gets them to stop to fill another need -- to read.
“They love bringing home a new book because we read one every day before bed,” Pearl Keith said. She’s Love and Roreich’s mother. “They love bringing it home and being able to read it, return it, and get a new book.”
Their stop is only around the corner from the Keiths' home, where Kha Dang runs his Little Free Library.
He has done it for the past year, and has gotten to know the people from his neighborhood.
"It’s become a friendly neighborhood. We talk to each other. That’s very important to me,” Dang said.
He made it clear it’s important to know one another and to promote literacy for children, especially those who have a hard time getting a hold of a book.
"Children don't have the money to buy books. It's such an easy way to get books to exchange,” he said.
It wasn’t easy for Dang to get books growing up, either.
He lived in Vietnam while the French were in control and says books were forbidden.
