Everything you need to know before heading out to Mexican Baseball Fiesta

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The eighth annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Kino Sports Complex Oct. 4 – 7 starring four professional teams of the Mexican Pacific League, the University of Arizona and a Major League Baseball prospect team. Festivities include double-header games each night, delicious food, live entertainment, music, and much more.
This year’s fiesta includes the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregón, Águilas de Mexicali, Cañeros de Los Mochis from the Mexican Pacific League, the Arizona Wildcats and the Future Stars from the Kansas City Royals, a prospect team of the Major League organization. All games will take place at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Stadium gates open one hour before the first game. A $5 parking fee per car will apply to the Thursday and Saturday games, Friday and Sunday will be free.
General admission ticket prices range from $10 for adults to $6 for children between the ages of 6-16. Box seats cost $15. Special discounted tickets are available for groups, seniors, military, and college students, with valid ID, at the Kino Box Office, 2500 E. Ajo Way, daily from 10 a.m. until the start of the second game.
In addition to discounted tickets, the Mexican Baseball Fiesta will offer special promotions on select nights. On Oct. 5, kids can get free admission tickets at any Tucson eegee’s location for eegee’s Kids Night. For the Oct. 7 game, Vantage West Credit Union will offer $10 family vouchers at all Tucson branches for Vantage West Family Night.
During the Fiesta, Kino Sports Complex will enforce a clear bag policy. Approved items include diaper bags, one-gallon freezer bags, clutch purses no larger than 4.5” x 5” and clear tote bags no larger than 12”x 6”x 12”. All bags subject to inspection. For more information about the clear bag policy or to discuss special accommodations, call Kino Sports Complex at (520) 724-5466.
For more details on the event or to purchase tickets online, visit the Mexican Baseball Fiesta website. For answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the event, click here.
5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4
Mexicali vs. Kansas City Royals Future Stars
Arizona Wildcats vs. Hermosillo
5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5
Mexicali vs. Los Mochis
Hermosillo vs. Obregón
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
Mexicali vs. Los Mochis
Hermosillo vs. Obregón
3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7
Obregón vs. Los Mochis
Hermosillo vs. Mexicali
