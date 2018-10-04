Everything you need to know before heading out to Mexican Baseball Fiesta

This year’s fiesta includes the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregón, Águilas de Mexicali, Cañeros de Los Mochis from the Mexican Pacific League, the Arizona Wildcats and the Future Stars from the Kansas City Royals, a prospect team of the Major League organization. All games will take place at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Stadium gates open one hour before the first game. A $5 parking fee per car will apply to the Thursday and Saturday games, Friday and Sunday will be free.