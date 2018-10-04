FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stretch of quiet weather expected before big changes this weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Everyone in southern Arizona will get plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures until at least Sunday, when we expect it to rain again.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Sunday and Sunday night. We do that anytime we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.
Don’t forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free HERE.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows in low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 40 percent chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: 40 percent chance of rain in the morning with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: 20 percent chance of a lingering storm. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.