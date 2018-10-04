Five-star wing Josh Green picks Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The University of Arizona landed a huge recruit Thursday when five-star wing Josh Green announced he will play for Sean Miller and the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Green is one of the best players in the 2019 recruiting class and a virtual lock to play in the NBA.
He was being recruited by numerous basketball powers, including Villanova, UNLV, UNC, Southern Cal and Kansas.
Green is from Australia and spent a few years in Phoenix before moving to Florida to play his junior prep season at IMG Academy last year.
According to Bleacher Report, Miller was one of the first coaches to offer Green a scholarship.
“The coaches made me their priority for almost three years,” Green told Bleacher Report. “The way Arizona plays really fits me, and that will show.”
Josh’s older brother Jay is a sophomore at UNLV while his mom and dad were pro basketball players in Australia.
