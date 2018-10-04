HELP WANTED: JCPenney to hire more than 200 seasonal workers in Tucson

October 4, 2018 at 1:54 PM MST - Updated October 4 at 1:57 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The holiday shopping season is right around the corner so many Tucson-area businesses are looking to hire some extra help.

Tucson News Now will update this list of job fairs/hiring events throughout the season. To have your event added, email desk@kold.com

JCPENNEY HIRING EVENT OCT. 16

JCPenney wants to hire over 200 seasonal associates throughout Tucson for a variety of store positions. Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

JCPenney is hosting its second annual National Hiring Day event from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. During the event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot. All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one an applicant kiosk before attending the event.

