Kitt Peak secures grant to add new public center

SELLS, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Kitt Peak National Observatory will soon have even more for the public to see after the research facility transforms one of its telescopes in to a interactive astronomy center.
Officials say they will use a $4.5 million grant to transform the recently retired McMath-Pierce Solar Telescope into the "Windows on the Universe Center for Astronomy Outreach."
"Kitt Peak has welcomed visitors and students for decades with its programs that describe Kitt Peak research and general astronomy," says Bill Buckingham, the manager of the visitors center. "With the new outreach center, we'll take a quantum leap beyond that, broadening our narrative to include all of NSF-funded astronomy, making the Sun and night sky accessible, enjoyable, and educational to many more visitors than is possible today."
The center will feature data visualization systems, interactive exhibits, and a simulated telescope control room, which will give visitors the virtual experience of being at a telescope and participating in research carried out at NSF facilities around the world, including those in Hawaii, Chile, and the South Pole.
The center is expected to open to the public in two years.
