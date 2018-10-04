Lancers look unbeatable

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Is there anyone out there that is going to stop Salpointe Catholic from winning a third straight Conference 4A state championship?
It doesn’t look like it at the moment.
The Lancers (22-4) cruised on the road past a rebuilding Sahuaro Cougars squad Wednesday night 3-0.
After four straight 20-win seasons under Rachel Balsiger the cupboard in Cougar country has not been as plentiful the last two seasons.
Sahuaro finished 15-12 in 2017 and was swept in the first round of the state tournament.
The Cougars (4-13) will miss the post-season this year for the first time since 2012, Balsiger’s first season on the job.
Salpointe Catholic meanwhile has not lost a set in 12 non-tournament matches this season.
Their four losses all came in tournaments, two to teams from talent-rich Southern California and two to 6A Phoenix Desert Vista and 5A Scottsdale Horizon.
