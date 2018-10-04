Lancers look unbeatable

Salpointe Catholic sweeps Sahuaro to move to 22-4

Salpointe Catholic sophomore Andrea Owens leads the Lancers in kills this season
By David Kelly | October 4, 2018 at 1:15 AM MST - Updated October 4 at 1:17 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Is there anyone out there that is going to stop Salpointe Catholic from winning a third straight Conference 4A state championship?

VB: Salpointe Catholic 3, Sahuaro 0

It doesn’t look like it at the moment.

The Lancers (22-4) cruised on the road past a rebuilding Sahuaro Cougars squad Wednesday night 3-0.

After four straight 20-win seasons under Rachel Balsiger the cupboard in Cougar country has not been as plentiful the last two seasons.

Sahuaro finished 15-12 in 2017 and was swept in the first round of the state tournament.

The Cougars (4-13) will miss the post-season this year for the first time since 2012, Balsiger’s first season on the job.

Salpointe Catholic meanwhile has not lost a set in 12 non-tournament matches this season.

Their four losses all came in tournaments, two to teams from talent-rich Southern California and two to 6A Phoenix Desert Vista and 5A Scottsdale Horizon.

