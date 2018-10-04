Man last seen Sept. 6 on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Authorities are looking for a man who went missing from the east side of Tucson last month.
The Tucson Police Department said Jeffery William Woodruff, 26, was last seen near Golf Links and Kolb on Sept. 6.
“Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since that day,” the TPD said in a news release. “His family advised this is very out of character for him. Woodruff is not considered a danger to himself or others and has no known medical conditions.”
Woodruff is 6-foot-0 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a Superman tattoo on his arm and spade on his wrist. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.
He may be driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with Arizona license plate CHP8000.
If you see Woodruff, his vehicle or have any information, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.
