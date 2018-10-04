Man surrenders after standoff in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A man surrendered to police after a short standoff in midtown Tucson Wednesday night.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were searching for a man wanted on a robbery charge on Fontana Avenue when the man would not leave the home.
Several SWAT members were on scene near Delano Street to assess the situation.
A woman, who identified herself as the sister of the woman who lived in the home, said she was worried about her 2-year-old niece who was inside the home at the time of the incident.
Around 7:30 p.m., Tucson the TPD said the man surrendered and was taken into custody.
TPD has not released many details, but neighbors told our crew on the scene the incident lasted about two hours.
