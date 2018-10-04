Pima GOP Chairman: Sen. Flake 'wild card’ in Kavanaugh vote

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Roughly 100 people came together in downtown Tucson Wednesday, Oct. 3, for a candlelight vigil and protest.
The group said they wanted to voice their displeasure with the potential confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
They said they wanted to make their voices heard loudly and strongly, enough to resonate in D.C., as Arizona Senator Jeff Flake remains a key swing vote in deciding Kavanaugh’s fate.
The FBI is conducting a background investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. Republicans plan to move to a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination once the report is received.
Flake, who is retiring from the Senate and has hinted at a presidential run in 2020, said last week he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh. Flake then called for an expanded FBI investigation of the accusations, delaying the confirmation timetable.
Flake said Wednesday he’d be concerned if the FBI only followed up on a few leads.
Sherry Luna was one woman at the forefront of the larger protest, outside the federal courthouse on Congress Street, leading chants of disapproval.
“I’m inspired," Luna said. “I wish there were more people here.”
Wednesday’s event, according to multiple people at the protest, was organized by a national organization MoveOn.org.
Multiple protesters were unaware of a specific local leader who brought the group together. Luna said she received an email about the gathering from the organization after opting in to their mailing list.
Posters at the protest stated a firm stance behind the accusations of assault made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh assaulted in 1982 when both were in high school. Two other women have also publicly accused Kavanaugh of misconduct within the last two weeks.
“Various decisions that he has made let me know that he is not a person I would want representing me or my daughters, or women in my country,” Luna said.
Kavanaugh denies the allegations of sexual misconduct.
“I expect Kavanaugh to be confirmed,” said Pima County Republican Party Chairman David Eppihimer.
He doesn’t suspect a surprise when the Senate votes.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the Senate on Wednesday saying senators would not be intimidated from doing their jobs, according to an Associated Press report. He says the vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation will be this week.
“I am reasonably confident. You never know what’s going to happen. You never know what Flake is going to do. He’s a real wild card,” Eppihimer said, when asked whether he thinks Sen. Flake will vote to confirm Kavanaugh. “This whole thing about running for President. This whole thing that he’s been palling around with the Democrats in the northeast. I can’t predict a Jeff Flake.”
Eppihimer told Tucson News Now that he is appalled by the alleged incidents.
“Sexual abuse, or misconduct, or whatever, at any age, is wrong. We’re not diminishing that at all,” he said.
In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, nearly all Republican committee members referred to Dr. Ford's televised, public testimony as "credible."
Yet, Eppihimer appeared to echo the sentiments of those same Senators when asked to judge the alleged actions of Judge Kavanaugh.
"I think it's very important that in this constitutional country, there is a presumption of innocence," Eppihimer said. "That has been blown out the door."
The Kavanaugh question followed some female Republicans on the campaign trail Wednesday.
Outside Phoenix, Rep. Martha McSally, a sexual assault survivor herself, said the issues raised by Ford are “pretty personal.” She’s running for Flake’s Senate seat against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.
McSally, who has said she was sexually assaulted in the past, said if no additional information emerges from the FBI review, she supports confirming Kavanaugh.
“Based on the information we have, we’re unable to corroborate with any other account what the allegations are,” she said.
She added that she has sympathy for Ford and that people need to understand why sexual assault survivors stay quiet for years.
Asked about President Trump’s supposed mockery in Mississippi of Dr. Ford’s account of the alleged misconduct, McSally said, “I’d prefer that we all have some grace here.”
But those downtown, like Luna, believe Dr. Ford’s story is enough to swing the vote, wanting the reportedly wavering Sen. Flake to take their side.
"Our Arizona Senator was in the forefront of calling for that FBI investigation," Luna said. "I hope he makes the right decision here. I hope he listens to his constituents. I hope he knows this is just a limited amount of the people who will be voting in November. And although he is not up for a vote, his party certainly is."
