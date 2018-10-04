Questions to be answered

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Practice is underway for Arizona Basketball.
The Wildcats begin a season of uncertainty with more questions to answer than they’ve had in a long time.
Sean Miller does not have a ton left in the cupboard from a team that won the Pac-12 regular season and conference tournaments in 2018-19 but was jettisoned in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The loss to Buffalo ended at crazy season that began with the NCAA Scandal and arrest of assistant coach Book Richardson, saw yet another suspension for talented guard Allonzo Trier, the sitting out of a game by Miller after an ESPN article painted him as a cheater but on the positive side the crowning of center Dusan Ristic as the program’s all-time leader in wins.
Then after the season ended, freshman Deandre Ayton was selected first overall in the NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.
The Wildcats two leading returning scorers Dylan Smith and Brandon Randolph each averaged just four points a game last season.
UA’s roster sports two seniors (Justin Coleman and Ryan Luther) who have never played a game in a Wildcat uniform.
As a result of all this Athlon Sports has picked Arizona to finish sixth in the Pac-12.
The program will likely also start the season without returning sophomore forward Ira lee after he was arrested for Extreme DUI in late August.
Lee spoke with our David Kelly about the death of his grandmother an even that sparked his misstep that night prior to the start of the school year.
