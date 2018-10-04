Student dies in school bus crash in Texas

MESQUITE, TX (KTVT/CNN) - A school bus rolled into a roadside ditch and struck a power line, causing it to catch fire and killing one of the students on board.
Jeanette Flores clutched her son Wednesday, hours after a frightening phone call.
"They're like, 'The bus is on fire, mom. We got off the bus,'" she said. "'We got off the bus, and we're running. The bus is on fire. The bus is on fire.' We couldn't get back in contact with them, and we were just, we were freaking out, and we didn't know what to do. We were just freaking out."
There were 42 middle school children on the bus. Bruised and bandaged students recalled their bus tipping into a roadside culvert.
"The bus just started swerving left to right, and then it fell over," said student Sergio Conaway.
Police have not yet determined the cause of the crash.
The district said its employees, witnesses and police risked their lives to free the children inside. Officers confirmed one student died at the scene.
"A girl got stuck on the bus, and I don't even know if she got out or not," said student Ernesto Guzman.
Ambulances took three students and three officers to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Others were treated by a school nurse on campus.
In a statement on Facebook, Mesquite Mayor Stan Pickett said, in part, "When we began to hear that one was not going to be reunited with their family, I realized that all the people that helped today had to deal with that fact. That one family would not have a daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter be with them tonight."
Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.