TX fugitive comments on wanted Facebook post, gets captured
By Jacob Helker | October 4, 2018 at 3:54 AM MST - Updated October 4 at 10:57 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Fugitives, by definition, typically spend their time trying to stay out of touch with the law.

However, for Ahmad Ibrahim, this wasn’t the case.

Ibrahim was the subject of Randall County Sheriff’s Office’s recent Wanted Wednesday post on Facebook.

** WANTED WEDNESDAY ** He's wanted out of Randall County on a Felony Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Surprisingly, he showed up to protest the mugshot used in the post.

According to Facebook comments, the man just wanted authorities to use a better picture of him.

Ibrahim said he wanted to stop in to the sheriff’s office to update his mugshot.

According to Randall County, it didn’t take long before he was in for a visit.

**Captured** Thanks to your help FB!!! ** WANTED WEDNESDAY ** He's wanted out of Randall County on a Felony Probation...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 3, 2018

According to jail records, Ibrahim now has three additional charges, including possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He did, however, make sure to get his mugshot updated.

After complaining previously about an old mugshot being used, Ahmad Ibrahim was finally given a new one.
