TX fugitive comments on wanted Facebook post, gets captured

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Fugitives, by definition, typically spend their time trying to stay out of touch with the law.
However, for Ahmad Ibrahim, this wasn’t the case.
Ibrahim was the subject of Randall County Sheriff’s Office’s recent Wanted Wednesday post on Facebook.
Surprisingly, he showed up to protest the mugshot used in the post.
According to Facebook comments, the man just wanted authorities to use a better picture of him.
Ibrahim said he wanted to stop in to the sheriff’s office to update his mugshot.
According to Randall County, it didn’t take long before he was in for a visit.
According to jail records, Ibrahim now has three additional charges, including possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He did, however, make sure to get his mugshot updated.
