USGS in Tucson enjoys predictable rain from Rosa

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The rainfall from remnants of Tropical Depression Rosa provided U.S. Geological Survey scientists with something they rarely enjoy: time to plan.
Director of the Arizona Water Science Center Jim Leenhouts, PhD said his teams knew where the rain would fall and where to expect stream flows across the state.
"The desert southwest, hydrology doesn't work the same way," he said.
Typically, they're at the mercy of monsoon storms that seem to suddenly pop up and drop massive amounts of rain. Leenhouts said even if they're in the right place at the right time, crews can be in dangerous situations collecting data the more traditional way with analog gauges and measurement poles.
There are 225 stream flow gauges in Arizona, according to Leenhouts. Southern Arizona is now a testing ground for USGS to improve data collection with technology.
Stage sensors were hammered into roughly 30 spots across Arizona to read water levels across washes, according to Hydrologist Claire Bunch. She said USGS has a variety of new tools to rely on for accurate readings.
They have LIDAR scanning to help map the washes, drones to capture an aerial understanding of stream flows and the only three velocity radar devices in the state are installed in southern Arizona.
Bunch said that radar monitors the Altar Wash, Nogales Wash and San Pedro River.
Locally, this work will benefit emergency planners and meteorologists inform decisions that will impact an entire community. Nationally, Leenhouts said the practices that they're ironing out will eventually be implanted nationwide.
He said southern Arizona is the best place to be doing this work because it's also where it is more needed.
"It's not only a great place to develop it here, we need to develop it here," said Leenhouts.
Anyone interested in stream flow monitoring can check gauges themselves here.
