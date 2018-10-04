WATCH: Pinal County authorities assist Border Patrol in week-long operation

The Pinal County Air unit assisted Tucson Sector Border Patrol in a week-long Border Interdiction Operation in the Ajo and Casa Grande area. The operation ended on Saturday, September 29th. During the course of the Stonegarden Operation, Ajo agents received several reports of illegal aliens carrying bundles of drugs through the desert. A PCSO crew on a Huey OH1 helicopter was dispatched to each location and guided all-terrain vehicle agents on the ground to the location of the subjects. With the guidance of the air unit, agents arrested 29 Mexican nationals, all illegally present in the U.S. They also seized 117 pounds of marijuana and 52 pounds of hash oil. “We have a very close partnership with Border Patrol and Operation Stonegarden. Our air unit is crucial to being the eyes from above to assist deputies and agents in our joint effort to stop the illegal activity, along with drugs from crossing into our border,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. The air unit also assisted in two medical evacuations.