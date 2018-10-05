Circling around: Floyd Landis starting own cycling team

"That's the main motivation of the whole thing," Landis said in an interview with The Associated Press. "A lot of things were said about me, and a lot was justified. A lot was PR from people who didn't like the fact I exposed (the doping). One of the main arguments was, 'He ran out of money and that's why he did it.' It was never the case. But there's no way to disprove that, and if people don't believe me now, there's nothing I can do about it."