Couple looking for 60-pound tortoise release video of him being picked up, driven away

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson couple is asking for your help to find their missing African tortoise.
“Flash” is a 60-pound African Sulcata Tortoise that Don and Mima Falk adopted five years ago. He escaped from the enclosure in their backyard in late August.
"It was like all of a sudden a part of our family was missing," says Don Falk, who says the massive tortoise loves strawberries and playing in the backyard."
"He is very gentle, very sweet," says Mima Falk. "He is a member of our family."
The wet weather in August meant mating season to Flash, who found a small gap in the fence the couple didn't know was there. They searched across the neighborhood, posted flyers, and went door knocking. As the days went by with no news, they began to lose hope.
A few weeks after his escape a member of the neighborhood association came up with their best lead so far; a video of a man in a blue minivan picking the tortoise off the street and putting him in his vehicle near Tucson Boulevard and Prince Road.
“What we don’t know if they were picking him up to keep him safe, or to take him home,” says Don. “Or maybe they are taking him somewhere else and released him we have no idea.”
“We are very thankful for the person who picked him up,” says Mima. “Because even though he is big, someone could hit him. We just want to see him again or at least know that he is safe.”
Have you seen Flash? Give the Falks a call at 520-661-3047 or 520-661-3571.
