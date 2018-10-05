CPR Mobile Tour visits Tucson Friday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Would you know what to do if you saw someone in cardiac arrest?
Seconds count and knowing how to do hands-only CPR can mean the difference between life and death.
The American Heart Association helped bring a very special event to Tucson to teach you the technique.
The CPR Mobile Tour is in town.
"We take our bus to cities and we teach people this lifesaving skill,” said Dan Peterson, GM of CareMore.
The CPR Mobile Tour is teaching people in Tucson what to do if someone's heart suddenly stops.
"We're teaching people today how to respond when they're at home or when they're at the grocery store and the response needs to happen very quickly,” said Peterson.
"The first five minutes of somebody who collapses is the most important time that if you waste that you're going to have hardly any chance of survival,” said Dr. Reza Movahed, Cardiologist.
Doctors say it's not a time to hesitate.
If you do nothing while waiting for paramedics to arrive it could prove deadly.
They say you should be ready.
"The majority of cardiac arrests happen at home,” said Dr. Movahed.
That's exactly what happened to Dee Anne Thomas' grandson.
"I looked over and I said, “Where is Payton?’” said Thomas. "The scream happened and we knew it was bad so we all ran out."
They found 2-year-old Payton floating face down in the pool. He wasn't breathing.
"I just said, ‘Call 911,’ and I said, ‘Give me that baby!’ And I put him on the deck and I started doing chest compressions."
That saved Payton's life.
Now, Dee Anne Thomas encourages you to learn CPR as well.
"Accidents can happen,” she said. “You just have to be prepared and be the one that says let me take care of this person."
The final day for this free, life-saving event is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Armory Park in Tucson.
