Domestic violence survivor goes purple to show support

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s a daring choice to add purple to someone’s hair.
But this month, the style change can help others.
Salon Nouveau is offering customers a chance to support domestic violence survivors and raise awareness about abuse.
You can get a purple extension in your hair for $10 each. All of the proceeds going to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Violence.
Tanamara had an appointment to get extensions and had two put in. She said she wanted to do it to show support for survivors.
But that’s not the only reason.
Tanamara was once a victim of domestic abuse.
For six years, she was verbally and emotionally abused.
She said it was the darkest time in her life and said she had suicidal tendencies.
The last three years have been totally different.
She is happy and can enjoy life. She said the well-being and safety of her kids is what saved her.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.