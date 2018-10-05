Father: $50,000 offered to get Brian Bowen to play for Wildcats

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a top college basketball prospect has testified that his son was offered thousands of dollars to play at several major programs, including the University of Arizona.
Brian Bowen Sr. testified Thursday at a federal trial in New York that aspiring agent Christian Dawkins told him he could get $50,000 to play for the Wildcats, $150,000 to go to Oklahoma State or $100,000 to go to Creighton.
He said there was interest from Oregon but he didn’t recall a cash offer.
Bowen was testifying at the New York City trial of Dawkins and two other defendants accused of making secret payments to recruits' families.
Prosecutors say Bowen's son ended up signing with Louisville after a deal was struck to pay the family $100,000.
Brian Bowen Jr. now plays professionally in Australia.
Arizona was first mentioned in the national bribery scandal in 2017, when former assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson was one of eight men indicted by a federal grand jury. The eight have been accused of using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents. They face fraud and other charges.
The Wildcats later fired Richardson.