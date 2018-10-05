FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather Saturday before rain returns Sunday!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Everyone in southern Arizona will get plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures until at least Sunday, when showers & isolated thunderstorm chances move in.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: 40 percent chance of rain in the morning with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.