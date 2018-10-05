Man guilty of pushing 91-year-old onto London subway tracks

This undated handout grab taken from CCTV issued by British Transport Police shows Robert Malpas being pushed on to the tracks of Marble Arch Underground station in London. A man has been convicted of attempted murder for pushing the former chairman of cross-Channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel onto London subway tracks. A jury found Paul Crossley guilty Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 of shoving 91-year-old Robert Malpas off a platform at Marble Arch station in April. Malpas suffered a fractured pelvis and a gash to his head. (British Transport Police via AP) (British Transport Police)