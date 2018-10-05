New surge of asylum seekers arrive at Nogales port

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers document asylum claims at the ports of entry. They then process the claimant and turn them over to ICE’s enforcement and removal officer, ERO, who holds them to be presented to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, for their initial review of the asylum claim. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the ports of entry make no assessment to the merits of the asylum claim. They simply open the case file, take a sworn statement, and complete the paperwork procedures and then turn the individuals or the family units over to ICE ERO as quickly as they can accept them. CBP officers do not turn away individuals seeking asylum at ports of entry, and do not deny claims at the ports of entry. It is CBPs policy to keep family units together while at the ports of entry to the extent that is operationally feasible in accordance to law, rules, and regulations.”