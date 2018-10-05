ONLY ON KOLD: Kellyanne Conway talks about FBI Report

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In an interview with KOLD News 13, Kellyanne Conway talked about what the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh means for swing votes like Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.
The results of the investigation into accusations of sexual assault did little to alleviate the partisan argument over Kavanaugh’s qualifications to the lifetime appointment.
“You have them saying this was complete," said Conway, Counselor to the President.
Sen. Flake said there was “no additional corroborating information” in the report. Political experts said that could mean Kavanaugh could be confirmed as early as this weekend.
Conway said even if the report was made public, people who don’t believe in Kavanaugh won’t believe what the FBI said they found.
“They’re not confused, they’re partisan and they’re hyperventilating," Conway said. “Their conduct has been disgusting - they are not confused, they’re clear-headed.”
