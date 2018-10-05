Oro Valley police arrest 2 men on drug, weapons violations

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Oro Valley police arrested two men for drug and weapons violations after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
According to the Oro Valley Police Department, Dylan Aleff was booked for multiple counts of weapons misconduct, possession of narcotics and dangerous drugs for sale. Andrew Neal was booked for possession of dangerous drugs.
Police suspected Aleff was allegedly selling heroin to kids in Oro Valley.
On Oct. 2, the Oro Valley Community Action Team and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Directed Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Aleff, who was with Neal, just before Pima Regional SWAT served a warrant at Aleff’s residence.
During the stop, police say they found about $1,800 and 1.75 grams of methamphetamine. In the search of the home, police found two hand guns, a shotgun, 23 grams of methamphetamine, 102 oxycodone pills, 3.89 grams of heroin and 17 Xanax pills.
Police say Aleff is a prohibited possessor.
