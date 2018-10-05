OVERTIME: Week 8 high school football

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Believe it or not, there are only a few weeks left of the high school football season.
The good news is there are still plenty of great games to be played.
One of those is the Week 8 KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- the Division 4A Kino Conference showdown between Canyon Del Oro at Sahuaro.
The Dorado (5-1) have won five straight after opening the season with a loss at Flowing Wells. The Cougars (5-2) are coming off a loss at Salpointe Catholic.
The full Week 8 schedule can be found below.
Sahuarita at Pusch Ridge Christian, 6 p.m.
Amphi at Rio Rico
Benson at Round Valley
Bisbee at Tombstone
Cienega at Buena
Canyon Del Oro at Sahuaro
Catalina at Safford
Vista Grande at Catalina Foothills
Cholla at Desert View
Walden Grove at Douglas
Empire at Mountain View
Flowing Wells at Rincon/University
Marana at Ironwood Ridge
Nogales at Sunnyside
Pueblo at Palo Verde
Tanque Verde at Sabino
Salpointe Catholic at Casa Grande
Santa Rita at Wilcox
Cesar Chavez at Tucson
