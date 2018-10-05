OVERTIME: Week 8 high school football

By Tucson News Now | October 5, 2018 at 10:48 AM MST - Updated October 5 at 10:48 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Believe it or not, there are only a few weeks left of the high school football season.

The good news is there are still plenty of great games to be played.

One of those is the Week 8 KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- the Division 4A Kino Conference showdown between Canyon Del Oro at Sahuaro.

The Dorado (5-1) have won five straight after opening the season with a loss at Flowing Wells. The Cougars (5-2) are coming off a loss at Salpointe Catholic.

The full Week 8 schedule can be found below.

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 5

Sahuarita at Pusch Ridge Christian, 6 p.m.

Amphi at Rio Rico

Benson at Round Valley

Bisbee at Tombstone

Cienega at Buena

Canyon Del Oro at Sahuaro

Catalina at Safford

Vista Grande at Catalina Foothills

Cholla at Desert View

Walden Grove at Douglas

Empire at Mountain View

Flowing Wells at Rincon/University

Marana at Ironwood Ridge

Nogales at Sunnyside

Pueblo at Palo Verde

Tanque Verde at Sabino

Salpointe Catholic at Casa Grande

Santa Rita at Wilcox

Cesar Chavez at Tucson

