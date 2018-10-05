Pima County man accused of child molestation arrested in Las Vegas

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A man accused of child sex crimes in Pima County has been arrested, federal authorities said.
The U.S. Marshals said Troy Calease, 56, was picked up in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Calease will be extradited back to Pima County to face charges of child molestation.
“No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse”, said District of Arizona U.S. Marshal David Gonzales. “The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to pursuing predators. Our partnership with Pima County Sheriff’s Department assures that child predators like Troy Calease will be brought to justice.”
