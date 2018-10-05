Tucson police equip eager ‘hero’ with uniform

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two officers with the Tucson Police Department proved the old saying, not all heroes wear capes.
After locating a man and learning his story, the officers went above the call of duty to put a smile on his face.
On Sept. 16, a man in his 20s went missing while out with his mother. TPD said the man functions as a 7-year-old.
The night before, the young man’s family had found out a relative in the military had been killed overseas.
The man asked his mom to let him go out, fight crime and be a hero just like his relative. She said no, which didn’t sit well with him.
So the next day, he took off while riding in a car.
Officers found him a few hours later and said he told them all about wanting to fight crime while on the ride back home.
Officers McMullen and DeMuth then went out an purchased him a Spider-Man costume - his favorite hero.
