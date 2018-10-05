Verdict expected soon in murder trial of cop who shot and killed Laquan McDonald

CHICAGO (CNN) - The trial of Jason Van Dyke, a police officer who shot and killed Laquan McDonald in Chicago four years ago, is nearly complete.
Van Dyke is facing two first-degree murder charges for the shooting, and the jury could have a verdict as soon as Friday.
He's the first Chicago police officer to be charged with murder since 1980.
The assistant special prosecutor, Jody Gleason, has argued, “When deadly force is used, when it's not necessary, when it's not justified, it is first degree murder."
Defense attorney Dan Herbert meanwhile has said "this case is a tragedy, there's no question.”
“But it's not a murder,” he added in court.
On Oct. 20, 2014 Van Dyke fired 16 bullets at McDonald.
Van Dyke said he shot McDonald after the teen refused to drop his knife and continued to advance at him. Video however shows McDonald was walking away.
“From the very beginning of this case, the defendant has exaggerated the threat and continues to exaggerate it,” Gleason said.
Herbert countered that "if you review the evidence fair, impartially, I think there's only one decision you can make, and that's not guilty."
Video of the shooting was replayed many times for jurors.
"If the emotion of the video is removed from the jury's mindset, and then the law is followed, you know, I don't think that the state has proven their case at this stage,” said former police union president Dean Angelo
Rev. Gregory Livingston of the Coalition for a New Chicago, though, said Van Dyke’s defense doesn’t hold up.
"To jump out and to begin shooting the young man, to have a volley of two shots and drop him, and then shoot to him with 14 more shots, none of that makes sense to me,” he said.
If convicted, Van Dyke could face life in prison.
Jurors were also told Thursday they are allowed to convict Van Dyke of second-degree murder if they feel that is more fitting than murder in the first degree.
