WATCH: Fight at Sahuaro High caught on video

"The Sahuaro Administration continues to investigate the fight that occurred on campus yesterday. District Leadership, TUSD School Safety and TPD are actively supporting our investigation. The incident is not an example of how our students conduct themselves on a daily basis. We are concerned for the victim and will be offering services for this student when he returns. The individuals responsible for this incident are not on campus. We have been in contact with their families. After the results of our findings, we will be holding all students responsible for the incident accountable within the guidelines of the District’s Student Code of Conduct.