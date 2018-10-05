WATCH: Fight at Sahuaro High caught on video

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An investigation is ongoing after several students got into a fight at Sahuaro High on Wednesday.
Video of the fight was posted to social media and quickly spread like wildfire.
In the video, two students start shoving and swinging at each other before falling to the ground. A large crowd then forms around them and more punches are thrown.
Sahuaro Principal Roberto Estrella said the students responsible for the fight were not on campus Thursday and there were no repeat incidents.
According the Tucson Police Department, two student got into a fight. A third student tried to break it up and the two students who were initially fighting began to battle the third student.
The TPD said it does not appear anyone was arrested.
Estrella released the following statement about the fight.
"The Sahuaro Administration continues to investigate the fight that occurred on campus yesterday. District Leadership, TUSD School Safety and TPD are actively supporting our investigation. The incident is not an example of how our students conduct themselves on a daily basis. We are concerned for the victim and will be offering services for this student when he returns. The individuals responsible for this incident are not on campus. We have been in contact with their families. After the results of our findings, we will be holding all students responsible for the incident accountable within the guidelines of the District’s Student Code of Conduct.
"In the meantime, we are using every available school personnel for monitoring and visibility. TUSD School Safety and TPD are supporting our school with officer presence. We also established no standing zones in areas that are typically congested.
"We are very pleased with how our students have been responding. School has been operating smoothly today and we have not seen any continuing disruptions related to this incident. The safety of our students are top priority.
“If anyone in the community has any information about the incident they are encourage to call the school at 731-7103or School Safety at 584-7676.”
