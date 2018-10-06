Animals honored at drive through ‘Blessing of the Pets’ event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -It was a bit of a bark-tism for those good boys and good girls on Saturday.
Pet owners brought their dogs and cats to the Casas Adobes Congregational Church on Oracle to have them blessed.
These blessings are in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, whose birthday was earlier this week on October 3rd. He's the patron saint of animals.
Pastor John Anguilo said it's to show all things are loved.
Many Tucson churches host these events, but Anguilo's doghouse of worship is unique.
You don't have to leave your car.
"Sometimes it gets a little hairy -- pardon the pun -- but it gets a little hairy with all the animals running around and trying to sit down. A lot of people travel with their animals so I thought why not do a drive thru?," Anguilo said.
For a couple of others hosting these events, check out Congregation Anshei Israel at 5550 E. 5th Street. They're hosting a blessing on Sunday, October 7th at 11:30 in the morning.
Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host one on Sunday as well, from 5:00 until 6:00 at night.
