California measure would make egg-laying hens cage-free

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2007, file photo, chickens appear at a chicken house near Livingston, Calif. If approved by voters in November, Proposition 12 would set size requirements on the coops and cages used to contain breeding pigs, veal calves and egg-laying hens. It would also require all egg-laying hens to be raised in cage-free conditions by 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli)