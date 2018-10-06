Conor McGregor makes long-awaited cage return at UFC 229

Nurmagomedov has shown a recklessness and a willingness to brawl at certain points in his previous fights — and McGregor would love that, particularly if the ferocious counterpuncher gets a chance to end it early before Nurmagomedov's famed conditioning can become a factor. If Nurmagomedov can get the fight on the ground or push it into the late rounds, McGregor's chances seem likely to wither.