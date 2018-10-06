Cruising for Christine: Raising awareness for domestic violence

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson family is raising awareness for domestic violence after losing their loved one last year.
“She was just an all around great person, I don’t think there was a mean bone in her body," said Yvette Tripp, Christine’s best friend of 26 years. She remembers talking to Christine about meeting her new boyfriend, of just two weeks.
“We had talked about going to lunch or going to dinner with him and my husband, but we never got that chance,” said Tripp.
The 26-year-old was beaten to death in her eastside home in February of last year. Investigators said Manuel Encinas killed Christine and drove off in her car. Encinas was shot and killed by Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies at a gas station.
“No one knew what she may have gone through in those two weeks, no one knew if anything happened in those two weeks that led up to it. It just happened," said Tripp.
From heartbreak to a healing process, Yvette and Christine’s family now have hope that they can help others.
Through the CMB Foundation, the Betancourt family aims to raise funds to help women and their children living in abusive situations leave their home and relocate. They also hope to raise funds so mothers can go back to school and get jobs to support their families and help pay for childcare.
“Christine was silenced. Someone took that away from her, she wasn’t able to speak up for herself. That’s why we are here. We want to speak for her, and anyone else who thinks they don’t have a voice in it," Tripp said.
“Domestic abuse is an epidemic in our community,” Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall said during a press conference earlier this week. “This October we are reminded of the thousands of victims and their children who are affected every year in Pima County. Awareness is the first step in understanding the depth of this issue and in keeping us all vigilant in our efforts to end domestic violence.”
Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse holds events in October to shed light on issues during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“You don’t need that person, you don’t need to sit there and take it. There are going to be people there to help you with those options, we want to help you to succeed," said Tripp.
Some of the proceeds from Cruising for Christine will also go to support Homicide Survivors, Inc., a local organizations that provides advocacy, support and assistance to loved ones of murder victims.
Cruising for Christine:
- Saturday, October 6th at 1:00 p.m.
- Freedom Park, 5000 E. 29th Street at 1:00 p.m.
- The car cruise will end at the American Legion Morgan McDermott Post 7, 330 W. Franklin St., where participants will join together for music, food, and raffles.
