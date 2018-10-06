Letter grades released for Tucson Unified schools

Letter grades released for Tucson Unified schools
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Tucson News Now | October 5, 2018 at 5:10 PM MST - Updated October 5 at 5:11 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Unified School District on Friday, Oct. 5 hosted a news conference to talk about the letter grades assigned to its schools.

TUSD said 26 of its schools made a great impact during the 2017-2018, improving their grade from the Arizona Department of Education.

A SCHOOLS

  • Borman  Elementary
  • Carrillo  Intermediate
  • Fruchthendler Elementary
  • Gale Elementary
  • Sabino High 
  • Sam Hughes  Elementary
  • Soleng Tom Elementary
  • University High

B SCHOOLS

  • Annie Kellond Elementary School
  • Bloom Elementary
  • Bonillas Elementary Basic Curriculum Magnet School
  • Collier Elementary School
  • Davidson Elementary School
  • Davis Bilingual Magnet School
  • Dunham Elementary School
  • Henry Hank Oyama
  • Ida Flood Dodge Traditional Middle Magnet School
  • John B Wright Elementary School
  • John E White Elementary School
  • Laura N. Banks Elementary
  • Lineweaver Elementary School
  • Mansfeld Middle Magnet School
  • Marshall Elementary School
  • Miles-Exploratory Learning Center
  • Rincon High School
  • Robins Elementary School
  • Sahuaro High School
  • Tolson Elementary School
  • Tucson Magnet High School
  • Van Buskirk Elementary School
  • W Arthur Sewel Elementary School

C SCHOOLS

  • Cholla High School
  • Cragin Elementary School
  • Doolen Middle School
  • Drachman Primary Magnet School
  • Ford Elementary
  • Frances J Warren Elementary School
  • Gridley Middle School
  • Harold Steele Elementary School
  • Hollinger K-8 School
  • Howell Peter Elementary
  • Hudlow Elementary School
  • Lynn Urquides
  • Manzo Elementary School
  • McCorkle PK-8
  • Miller Elementary School
  • Mission View Elementary School
  • Morgan Maxwell School
  • Palo Verde High Magnet School
  • Pueblo Gardens Elementary
  • Pueblo High School
  • Roberts Naylor
  • Roskruge Bilingual Magnet Middle School
  • Tully Elementary Accelerated Magnet School
  • Vesey Elementary School
  • W V Whitmore Elementary School
  • Wheeler Elementary School  

D SCHOOLS

  • Alice Vail Middle School
  • Booth-Fickett Math/Science Magnet School
  • Catalina High School
  • Cavett Elementary School
  • Dietz K-8 School
  • Holladay Intermediate Magnet School
  • Irene Erickson Elementary School
  • Magee Middle School
  • Maldonado Amelia Elementary School
  • Myers-Ganoung Elementary School
  • Pistor Middle School
  • Raul Grijalva Elementary School
  • Robison Elementary School
  • Safford K-8 School
  • Secrist Middle School
  • Valencia Middle School


F SCHOOLS

  • Anna Lawrence Intermediate School
  • Blenman Elementary School
  • Ochoa Elementary School
  • Santa Rita High School
  • Utterback Middle School

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.