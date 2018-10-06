OVERTIME: Sahuaro beats CDO by three touchdowns

Cougars win 42-21 on Senior Night

OVERTIME: Sahuaro beats CDO by three touchdowns
Sahuaro senior Jakob Goerke grabs some water after scoring the first of his three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Canyon del Oro
By David Kelly | October 5, 2018 at 11:54 PM MST - Updated October 6 at 12:28 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Jakob Goerke scored three touchdowns as Conference 4A 14th ranked Sahuaro pulled away from #6 Canyon del Oro in the second half to win 42-21 on Senior Night.

OVERTIME: Sahuaro 42, Canyon del Oro 21 (Game of the Week)

The loss snapped the Dorados five-game winning streak.

Senior running back Cameron Williams also scored twice for the Cougars (6-2, 2-1).

He opened the evening with a 14-yard first quarter run to put SHS up 7-0.

CDO (5-2, 2-1) bounced back to tie the game on a 15-yard jaunt by Diego Munguia.

The game looked like it might be a shootout early but then things stalled.

The Cougars took the lead for good on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Izaiah Grigsby to Goerke. The score came on a 4th and six play

Sophomore running back Stevie Rocker returned from injury to help power the CDO offense.

Dorados’ senior quarterback Zack Eidenschink threw a pair of touchdown passes.

His 52-yard strike to sophomore Jaden Bracy late in the 2nd quarter made 14-13 Cougars at the half.

Sahuaro though took over in the third quarter.

Goerke scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 21-13.

Jakob Goerke talks about his pile driving hit against Sunnyside’s Willie Rose:

Goerke is a tough eastside kid

A defensive touchdown and a 5-yard scoring run by Williams helped the Cougars open up a 35-13 advantage.

Eidenschink hit his brother Jose Cruz on a 45-yard strike to make it 35-21.

Goerke’s last touchdown gave the Cougars their final margin of victory.

Sahuaro has a bye in Week 9 before finishing their regular season schedule on the road at Casa Grande and Catalina Foothills.

Canyon del Oro hosts Salpointe Catholic next Friday night.

[ Hear what the Cougars had to say after the win on 520 Sports Talk ]

GET MORE: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.