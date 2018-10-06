OVERTIME: Sahuaro beats CDO by three touchdowns

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Jakob Goerke scored three touchdowns as Conference 4A 14th ranked Sahuaro pulled away from #6 Canyon del Oro in the second half to win 42-21 on Senior Night.
The loss snapped the Dorados five-game winning streak.
Senior running back Cameron Williams also scored twice for the Cougars (6-2, 2-1).
He opened the evening with a 14-yard first quarter run to put SHS up 7-0.
CDO (5-2, 2-1) bounced back to tie the game on a 15-yard jaunt by Diego Munguia.
The game looked like it might be a shootout early but then things stalled.
The Cougars took the lead for good on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Izaiah Grigsby to Goerke. The score came on a 4th and six play
Sophomore running back Stevie Rocker returned from injury to help power the CDO offense.
Dorados’ senior quarterback Zack Eidenschink threw a pair of touchdown passes.
His 52-yard strike to sophomore Jaden Bracy late in the 2nd quarter made 14-13 Cougars at the half.
Sahuaro though took over in the third quarter.
Goerke scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 21-13.
Jakob Goerke talks about his pile driving hit against Sunnyside's Willie Rose:
A defensive touchdown and a 5-yard scoring run by Williams helped the Cougars open up a 35-13 advantage.
Eidenschink hit his brother Jose Cruz on a 45-yard strike to make it 35-21.
Goerke’s last touchdown gave the Cougars their final margin of victory.
Sahuaro has a bye in Week 9 before finishing their regular season schedule on the road at Casa Grande and Catalina Foothills.
Canyon del Oro hosts Salpointe Catholic next Friday night.
