Sahuaro Principal meets with parents over fight shared on social media

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Parents had many questions for the Sahuaro High School principal after video was shared on social media of a fight during a lunch period this week.
Sahuaro Principal Roberto Estrella met with parents Friday evening on campus.
Many parents were concerned with the safety of their students on campus and wanted to know what was being done so another fight of that size didn’t break out again.
The fight happened during a lunch period on Wednesday. Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said the altercation between two students quickly turned into a “four-on-one assault situation” when friends joined in.
Video shared on social media shows the first punch being thrown, but several students pushing and shoving as the fight ensued in the common area.
Superintendent Trujillo said one student suffered injuries. He told Tucson News Now none of the five students involved were on campus Thursday, while the school and district considered disciplinary action.
According to the TUSD Student Code of Conduct, students could face more than a week of suspension for a fighting offense. One parent said that was not enough Friday.
“The school needs to make a point, make a message. Kick them out for the rest of the semester, or the rest of the year. It’s gonna tell all the other 2,000 students that if you do this crap, we’re not going to put up with it,” the parent told leaders
Superintendent Trujillo said there were four or five monitors at the school who were able to break up the fight and control the situation, but those few employees shows a sign of the economic times throughout the district.
“A school like Sahuaro really needs ten or twelve monitors, you’re talking about almost two thousand students there. And to only really have four or five monitors, these types of incidents are unfortunately going to happen," Dr. Trujillo said.
Superintendent Trujillo and Principal Estrella sought help from parents to add more security on campus.
This is the full statements released by Sahuaro Principal Roberto Estralla Thursday:
"The Sahuaro Administration continues to investigate the fight that occurred on campus yesterday. District Leadership, TUSD School Safety and TPD are actively supporting our investigation. The incident is not an example of how our students conduct themselves on a daily basis. We are concerned for the victim and will be offering services for this student when he returns. The individuals responsible for this incident are not on campus. We have been in contact with their families. After the results of our findings, we will be holding all students responsible for the incident accountable within the guidelines of the District’s Student Code of Conduct.
"In the meantime, we are using every available school personnel for monitoring and visibility. TUSD School Safety and TPD are supporting our school with officer presence. We also established no standing zones in areas that are typically congested.
"We are very pleased with how our students have been responding. School has been operating smoothly today and we have not seen any continuing disruptions related to this incident. The safety of our students are top priority.
“If anyone in the community has any information about the incident they are encourage to call the school at 731-7103or School Safety at 584-7676.”
