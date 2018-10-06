Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies at 85

At 8, Caballe entered the Liceo's Conservatory in Barcelona with Eugenia Kenny, Conchita Badea, and Napoleone Annovazzi among her first teachers. She won the school's Gold Medal on graduating in 1954. She went on to study opera in Milan and in 1956 joined the Basel Opera and played her first major role that year in the city's Staatstheater as Mimi in Puccini's "La Boheme."