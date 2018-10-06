Tucson shoe store becomes historic landmark

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the first time, Tucson will designate a shoe store as a historic landmark.
Hirsh’s Shoes, at Broadway and Country Club, was built in 1954 and is a prime example of mid-century modernism architecture.
“It is just a clean, clear expression of its time,” said Demion Clinco, CEO of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation. “And that was something that was popular after World War Two."
The building, which has undergone a few minor changes over the years, has maintained its historical integrity.
The wood used in the entryway is the original, as is the brickwork.
The cantilevered windows, used to display the stores product, remain the same.
“It expresses optimism of the post-World War II era, it was about consumerism,” Clinco said. "It was about people would drive by and see product, get out of their car, walk in and buy.
There are not many examples of this store left not just in Tucson, but also the country as a whole.
“There were hundreds of stores like this with an open floor plan, but they’ve been updated and modernized so there’s very few of them let anywhere,” Clinco said.
The Hirsh family closed the store three years ago and sold it to the foundation, which now leases it the the Sunshine Shop.
The shop sells vintage furniture, art and other collectibles from that era which runs from the 50s to the 70s.
“Tucson grew up during the mid-century modern period,” said Patricia “Patty” Katchur, the store’s owner.
Katchur has lived in New York and Europe, but decided to make Tucson her home because she loves the sunshine and the city’s rich culture.
She defends her store as not retro, but vintage.
“Retro is something that is made to look old,” she said. “Whereas vintage is the actual older piece.”
She sells the originals.
Hirsh’s was designed by noted architect Bernie Friedman, who designed many Tucson building during the 1940 to 1970 time period, including Tucson city hall, Kitt Peak, the University of Arizona Library and the Chase Bank building at Broadway and Country Club.
Hirsh’s was the first to be built along the strip now known as the Sunshine Mile, which is actively being preserved by Rio Nuevo.
The store will be the first commercial building in the city to be designated historic.
“These type of buildings help us understand who we were in the 1950s and 1960s,” Clinco said. “This hopefully will be here for generations to be able to share, in a physical way, that distinctive American story.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.