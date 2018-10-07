BEAR DOWN: Cal takes 14-10 halftime lead over Wildcats

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Defense and penalties dominated the first half of the Wildcats' Pac-12 showdown against Cal Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) jumped ahead early but Cal (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) fought back for a 14-10 halftime lead.
The teams combined for 11 penalties, including several unsportsmanlike calls.
Arizona took a 10-0 lead early with Khalil Tate’s 31-yard touchdown pass and field goal.
Cal battled back with two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Brandon McIlwain, including one with less than two minutes to go before halftime.
