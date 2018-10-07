Christians seek solace in prayer after Indonesia disasters

Pastor Lucky Malonda leads a Christian service inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Aaron Favila)
October 6, 2018 at 9:46 PM MST - Updated October 6 at 10:31 PM

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community.

Protestants, Catholics and Charismatics make up about 10 percent of the population of Palu, where neighborhoods and miles of coastline were obliterated by the Sept. 28 quake and tsunami.

At least 200 people including soldiers filled the grey pews of the Protestant Manunggal church in Palu for the second of three services planned Sunday.

They sang as a young girl in a black and white dress with a red bow danced in the aisle, prayed and listened to a 30-minute sermon from the priest, Lucky Malonda. A woman in the frontmost pew wept.

Indonesia's disaster agency said on Saturday that the death toll had climbed to 1,649 with at least 265 people still missing, though it said that number could be higher. Bodies are still being recovered from neighborhoods where the force of the quake liquified the earth and sucked houses into the ground.

Christians listen to the priest inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Min Kapala, a 49-year-old teacher, said she came to the city of more than 25 churches from an outlying area because her usual house of worship was destroyed.

Christians sing inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Outside the church, Malonda said the intensity of the disaster had taken even scientists by surprise and called it the will of God. Two people from his congregation were missing, he said.

A Christian wipes tears from her eyes as she attends church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Malonda said religious leaders are discussing holding inter-faith prayers but nothing has been agreed yet.

A Christian holds wine during rituals inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Central Sulawesi, of which Palu is the capital, has a history of violent conflict between Muslims and Christians, though tensions have calmed in the past decade.

A Christian prays inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, people walked around thoroughfares empty of cars collecting donations for earthquake victims during the weekly car free morning in the city center.

A Christian wipes tears from his eyes as he attends church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Roadside restaurants were open in Palu but long lines of cars and motorcycles still snarled out of gas stations.

A Christian uses her mobile phone to takes pictures of the priest inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A Christian receives communion inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Christian priest Lucky Malonda gestures as he delivers his sermons inside a church at the earthquake and tsunami-hit town of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Christians dressed in their tidiest clothes flocked to Sunday sermons in the earthquake and tsunami damaged Indonesian city of Palu, hoping for answers to the double tragedy that inflicted deep trauma on their community. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A sign "Pray for Petobo" is placed on a piece of a road on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018 after it moved when earthquake hit Petobo neighborhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia last week. Search teams pulled bodies from obliterated neighborhoods in the disaster-stricken Indonesian city of Palu on Saturday as more aid rolled in and the government said it was considering making devastated areas into mass graves. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
